TV PICKS | This week's best motoring shows on Ignition TV

29 May 2020 - 15:50 By Ignition
May 30 - June 05

 

Roof of Africa

Roof of Africa brings you the continent’s largest and oldest enduro event. Join us as we reflect on the previous edition of the ‘Mother of Hard Enduro’ and follow the path of what has been a ground-breaking year for the event.

  • Broadcast times: Saturday 5PM | Sunday 1PM | Thursday 7PM

Toymakerz

 

There is no ride the Toymakers wouldn't love to trick out! This time around the fearless team must build a Richard Petty tribute car, which requires assistance from the king of NASCAR himself. Will they get Petty's seal of approval? Tune in to find out!

  • Broadcast times: Saturday 8PM | Monday 3PM | Wednesday 9PM

Wings and Wheels

The Wings and Wheels Festival is the most popular 4x4 Challenge with the biggest number of competitors held each year. 2019 had the first attempt for a 4x4 to do a backflip against a shipping container. Tune in for some breath-taking and adrenaline pumping action

  • Broadcast times: Saturday 4PM | Sunday 12PM | Tuesday 7PM
 
 
 

