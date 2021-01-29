TV PICKS | TV HIGHLIGHTS

Motoring

29 January 2021
Image: Gui Yongnian/123RF

Ignition has all the shows you need to bring yourself up to date with the latest news and views from the world of motoring.

Buyer’s Guide

Our panel helps a retiree choose a small car to see him through the next 15 years. We help a viewer who’s unsure whether to upgrade to a Renault Duster or Opel Grandland X and we give advice on repairing a high-mileage VW Polo Vivo.

  • Broadcast times: Sunday 2.30 PM | Tuesday 5.30PM | Monday 8.30PM
 
 

WATCH THE TRAILER:

Celeb Rides

The brand new season of Celeb Rides kicks off this Saturday with Ney The Bae riding shotgun with music producer and petrolhead, Prince Kaybee. They take a ride in his Mercedes-AMG GT S and do some donuts before they set off for an on the track challenge with a twist..

Make sure you don’t miss Celeb Rides this week from Saturday 9.30AM with Ney The Bae and DJ Sabby only on Ignition TV.

  • Broadcast times: Saturday 9.30PM | Tuesday 8.30PM | Wednesday 5.30PM

WATCH THE TRAILER:

Ignition GT

This week on Ignition GT, we take a look at the BMW 4 Series and its big bad grill. We listen in as our studio guests share their Trendy Torque picks and COOLCARCHICK goes on a humanitarian journey in the Land Rover Defender.

 
  • Broadcast times: Saturday 10.30AM | Sunday 4.30PM | Wednesday 8.30PM

WATCH THE TRAILER:

Click here to read more about Ignition, to contact us or to browse our FAQs section to see if we've already answered your question.

