TV PICKS | TV HIGHLIGHTS

Celeb Rides

The brand new season of Celeb Rides kicks off this Saturday with Ney The Bae riding shotgun with music producer and petrolhead, Prince Kaybee. They take a ride in his Mercedes-AMG GT S and do some donuts before they set off for an on the track challenge with a twist..

Make sure you don’t miss Celeb Rides this week from Saturday 9.30AM with Ney The Bae and DJ Sabby only on Ignition TV.

Broadcast times: Saturday 9.30PM | Tuesday 8.30PM | Wednesday 5.30PM

WATCH THE TRAILER: