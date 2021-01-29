TV PICKS | TV HIGHLIGHTS
Watch these great shows on DStv channel 189
Ignition has all the shows you need to bring yourself up to date with the latest news and views from the world of motoring.
Buyer’s Guide
Our panel helps a retiree choose a small car to see him through the next 15 years. We help a viewer who’s unsure whether to upgrade to a Renault Duster or Opel Grandland X and we give advice on repairing a high-mileage VW Polo Vivo.
- Broadcast times: Sunday 2.30 PM | Tuesday 5.30PM | Monday 8.30PM
Celeb Rides
The brand new season of Celeb Rides kicks off this Saturday with Ney The Bae riding shotgun with music producer and petrolhead, Prince Kaybee. They take a ride in his Mercedes-AMG GT S and do some donuts before they set off for an on the track challenge with a twist..
Make sure you don’t miss Celeb Rides this week from Saturday 9.30AM with Ney The Bae and DJ Sabby only on Ignition TV.
- Broadcast times: Saturday 9.30PM | Tuesday 8.30PM | Wednesday 5.30PM
Ignition GT
- Broadcast times: Saturday 10.30AM | Sunday 4.30PM | Wednesday 8.30PM
This week on Ignition GT, We take a look at the BMW 4 Series and its big bad grill. We listen in as our studio guests share their Trendy Torque picks and COOLCARCHICK goes on a humanitarian journey in the Land Rover Defender.