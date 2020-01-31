Motoring

Celeb Rides | Season finale

Celeb Rides is back and this year it’s hotter than ever!

31 January 2020 - 16:55 By Ignition TV
The new season of Celeb Rides is here.
Image: Ignition

From rapping sensation Nadia Nakai to TV personality Thapelo Mokoena, Celeb Rides has bought you all you need to know about your favourite celebrities through their cars! 

In the season finale, Collette and DJ Lamiez Holworthy has an awkward run in with the cops – will an arrest be made? We count down the Top 5 celebs with the best car collections. Actress Nicole Bessick gives us insight into her Dream Garage and we end things off with the most gruelling challenge of the season.

Don’t miss Celeb Rides this Sat at 8pm, only on IGNITION, DStv Channel 189

[Repeats: Sun 8am | Weds: 9pm | Thurs: 6pm    ]

