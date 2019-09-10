Multimedia

PODCAST | True Crime South Africa

10 September 2019 - 11:08 By Nicole Engelbrecht

Image: Nicole Engelbrecht

True Crime South Africa is a pioneering victim-focused true-crime podcast produced in SA. 

Host Nicole Engelbrecht researches each case herself using media coverage, trial footage and social media sources – and often by talking to some of the people involved in these cases. Using her skills as a creative writer with a passion for true crime, she crafts each script to give listeners deep insight into the mechanics of the case and an understanding of the victims as human beings.

The podcast covers both solved and unsolved SA true crime cases. The unsolved cases are often cold cases that can benefit from renewed public awareness. This concept has been used in the US for years to great success. The audience for true-crime podcasts grows into a community that advocates for victims and resolution for their families. SA victims now have their own voice too.

True Crime South Africa publishes weekly, alternating between full-length case episodes and shorter minisodes that discuss true-crime cases now in the media. The podcast launched on June 22 2019 and is making waves in the SA podcast community. On the True Crime South Africa social media pages, true-crime fans can express their views and discuss the details of cases with other fans.​

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour Trauma helpline: 082 821 3447)

Email the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

Subscribe: iono.fm | Player.fm | Pocket Cast

True Crime South Africa is published in conjunction with Tiso Blackstar Group, publishers of TimesLIVE, BusinessLIVE, and SowetanLIVE. 

Most read

  1. PODCASTS Multimedia
  2. WATCH | How a Formula One steering wheel works Features
  3. Cuba a thriving hang-out for Soviet-era motorcycle sidecars Features
  4. Most drivers still scared of self-driving cars news
  5. Netflix series is a huge boost for F1 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X