PODCAST | True Crime South Africa

True Crime South Africa is a pioneering victim-focused true-crime podcast produced in SA.

Host Nicole Engelbrecht researches each case herself using media coverage, trial footage and social media sources – and often by talking to some of the people involved in these cases. Using her skills as a creative writer with a passion for true crime, she crafts each script to give listeners deep insight into the mechanics of the case and an understanding of the victims as human beings.

The podcast covers both solved and unsolved SA true crime cases. The unsolved cases are often cold cases that can benefit from renewed public awareness. This concept has been used in the US for years to great success. The audience for true-crime podcasts grows into a community that advocates for victims and resolution for their families. SA victims now have their own voice too.

True Crime South Africa publishes weekly, alternating between full-length case episodes and shorter minisodes that discuss true-crime cases now in the media. The podcast launched on June 22 2019 and is making waves in the SA podcast community. On the True Crime South Africa social media pages, true-crime fans can express their views and discuss the details of cases with other fans.​

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour Trauma helpline: 082 821 3447)

Email the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

Subscribe: iono.fm | Player.fm | Pocket Cast