WATCH | No vrrrr pha, just mmmmm: Fikile Mbalula test drives new electric cars

10 October 2019 - 13:00 By timeslive

The Electric Vehicle Road Trip 2019 is a 2,000km journey that showcases electric vehicles in SA. 

This trip features innovative new electric cars and tries to debunk the myths and uncertainties that surround them in a uniquely South African way.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula test drove some of the vehicles during #OctoberTransportMonth on October 9 2019 and seemed impressed. 

Some South Africans have expressed scepticism about electric cars, but the minister assured that they were a step in the right direction for SA.

The road trip ends on October 10 2019 in Cape Town.

