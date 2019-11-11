Multimedia

WATCH | Crowd goes wild as Springboks jive to Brenda Fassie's 'Vul'indlela'

The Springboks arrived at Cape Town International Airport for the last leg of their Rugby World Cup trophy tour on November 10 2019.

The Rugby World Cup champions toured the country not only to bring the glorious trophy to the people, but to thank them for their support every step of the way.

Parliamentarians and South Africans gathered around parliament awaiting the Boks' arrival on November 11 2019.

Among hundreds of South Africans, Mandla Mandela and his family were present to welcome the Boks.

In a special moment, the Boks had the crowd going crazy when they danced to Brenda Fassie's hit Vul'indlela. Videos of Siya Kolisi and the rest of the team celebrating to the iconic South African song have been shared all over Twitter.

