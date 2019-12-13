Multimedia

PODCAST | A serial killer like no other - Cedric Maake

17 December 2019 - 11:11 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Image: Nicole Engelbrecht

In 1997, Captain Piet Byleveld arrested the man who had been hunting young couples at Wemmer Pan for a year.

LISTEN TO THE CHILLING TALE: 

The country heaved a sigh of relief that at least one active serial killer had been caught.

There was another maniac stalking the streets of Johannesburg though, attacking and killing tailors with a hammer. Byleveld would soon discover that the Wemmer Pan serial killer, 32-year-old Cedric Maake, was actually also the Hammer Killer, and there were many more horrendous crimes to be added to his list.

Maake rewrote the textbooks on serial killers using five different methods of killing, had no clear victim profile and the ability to adapt his viciousness to any situation.

In episode 15, True Crime South Africa delves into the complex crimes that Maake committed and probes the possibility that, perhaps, we don’t know as much about these predators as we think we do.

For more episodes, click here.

