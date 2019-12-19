Multimedia

WATCH | SA’s most dangerous roads: Here’s where to be extra careful this holiday season

19 December 2019 - 12:25 By EMILE BOSCH

Thousands of South Africans travel across the country to their favourite holiday locations in December.

Due to the increase in road deaths during the month, it has become known as “fatality month”.

In 2018, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RMTC) recorded 14,500 road deaths for the year.

According to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), SA has some of the most perilous roads in the world. 

These are the ones to be extra careful on during the festive season. 

MORE

WATCH | Dashcam footage of attempted Durban hijacking goes viral

Dashcam footage of an attempted hijacking in the south of Durban has gone viral on social media
News
23 hours ago

WATCH | Cash-in-transit van looted after robbery

Ten suspects in four vehicles attacked and bombed a cash van on December 13 in Spruitview.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | SA’s most dangerous roads: Here’s where to be extra careful this ... Multimedia
  2. PODCAST | 'Alibi Season 2' - coming in January News
  3. PODCAST | A serial killer like no other - Cedric Maake Multimedia
  4. WATCH | ANC takes back Joburg as Geoff Makhubo is elected mayor Multimedia
  5. WATCH | Crowd goes wild as Springboks jive to Brenda Fassie's 'Vul'indlela' Multimedia

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X