ALIBI PODCAST | '2 to 3 people every month being killed'

Priscilla Mchunu was a 54-year-old acting principal when she was assassinated. She was gunned down by an astonishing 19 bullets while teaching her high school history class. An entire class of pupils at Laduma High School in Pietermaritzburg watched her murder and still, more than two years later, no arrests have been made.

This is the story of Priscilla’s assassination. Who would kill an acting principal and why? How do you investigate a case when anyone who gets too close can be assassinated?

LISTEN TO THE HORRIFYING STORY: