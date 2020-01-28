ALIBI PODCAST | '2 to 3 people every month being killed'
Alibi Season 2: Laduma High
Priscilla Mchunu was a 54-year-old acting principal when she was assassinated. She was gunned down by an astonishing 19 bullets while teaching her high school history class. An entire class of pupils at Laduma High School in Pietermaritzburg watched her murder and still, more than two years later, no arrests have been made.
This is the story of Priscilla’s assassination. Who would kill an acting principal and why? How do you investigate a case when anyone who gets too close can be assassinated?
I am looking into Priscilla Mchunu’s death in the hope of understanding the assassination crisis plaguing KwaZulu-Natal. I’m digging into who this woman was, what she meant to the people left behind and how they are trying to make sense of their trauma.
This is the second series of the podcast Alibi. The first was released almost three years ago and delved into a possible wrongful conviction.
“Alibi 2: Laduma High” is produced by Volume and distributed by Arena Holdings.
