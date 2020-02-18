ALIBI PODCAST | The second assassination

Volume’s award-winning investigative journalist Paul McNally wades into the conspiracy-laden world of professional jealousy and hired hitmen in an attempt to find out what really happened at Laduma High in Edenvale, KwaZulu-Natal, and who was behind the assassination of Priscilla Mchunu.

We are on the fifth episode of the six-part series. As we edge closer to the end of our story, we discover that the family employed a private investigator. McNally phones Priscilla’s sister, Zanele, who is dealing with the investigator to see what she has to say.

LISTEN TO EPISODE 5 — The second assassination