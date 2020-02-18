ALIBI PODCAST | The second assassination
Alibi Season 2: Laduma High | Episode 5
Volume’s award-winning investigative journalist Paul McNally wades into the conspiracy-laden world of professional jealousy and hired hitmen in an attempt to find out what really happened at Laduma High in Edenvale, KwaZulu-Natal, and who was behind the assassination of Priscilla Mchunu.
We are on the fifth episode of the six-part series. As we edge closer to the end of our story, we discover that the family employed a private investigator. McNally phones Priscilla’s sister, Zanele, who is dealing with the investigator to see what she has to say.
LISTEN TO EPISODE 5 — The second assassination
Priscilla Mchunu was a 54-year-old acting principal when she was assassinated. She was gunned down by an astonishing 19 bullets while teaching her high school history class. An entire class of pupils at Laduma High in Pietermaritzburg watched her murder and still, more than two years later, no arrests have been made.
She was acting principal, and more than likely the hit was ordered by another teacher at the school who wanted the position. What’s incredible is how assassinations have become a growth industry in KwaZulu-Natal. They have become a mechanism to solve problems — be they financial, political, work-based or romantic. However, when you are ordering hits on high schoolteachers, anyone and everyone with a little power is in danger.
This is the second series of the podcast Alibi. The first was released almost three years ago and delved into a possible wrongful conviction.
“Alibi 2: Laduma High” is produced by Volume and distributed by Arena Holdings.
To find all episodes in the series once they are published, click here.
You can find the podcast Alibi 2: Laduma High at TimesLIVE, www.volume.africa/alibi or wherever you get your podcasts.