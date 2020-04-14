PODCAST | African Tech Roundup Podcast

Multimedia

14 April 2020 - 15:22 By Andile Masuku

African Tech Roundup is a Johannesburg-based media and insights organisation, aka village square, which tracks the progress of Africa's emerging digital, tech and innovation industries.

We produce podcasts, syndicated op-eds, omnichannel media projects, live events, in-depth fringe insights coverage of leading conferences and bespoke stakeholder interventions- with a finger on the pulse of the most pertinent ecosystem issues and aspirations and a penchant for extracting and delivering candid insight and analysis.

African Tech Roundup also plays a key network mapping role which helps industry stakeholders gauge the nature and strength of the often indistinct interpersonal and inter-organisational relationships at play within the ecosystem.

