WATCH | Lockdown level 3: All you need to know

On May 24 2020 President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an update on the government's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19 in SA.

He said the country would be placed on level 3 of the national lockdown regulations on June 1. Ramaphosa consulted with business, labour, religious leaders and the tourism industry before his address and said the respective ministers would explain level 3 in more detail in the days to come.

Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on May 28 2020 announced the rules and regulations under level 3 of the lockdown.

According to the government, level 3 could see a number of changes in restrictions.