WATCH | Lockdown level 3: All you need to know

29 May 2020 - 09:24 By Deepa Kesa

On May 24 2020 President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an update on the government's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19 in SA.

He said the country would be placed on level 3 of the national lockdown regulations on June 1. Ramaphosa consulted with business, labour, religious leaders and the tourism industry before his address and said the respective ministers would explain level 3 in more detail in the days to come.

Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on May 28 2020 announced the rules and regulations under level 3 of the lockdown.

According to the government, level 3 could see a number of changes in restrictions.

Dlamini-Zuma and minister Ebrahim Patel broke down all of the new rules and regulations, some of which included: No curfew, alcohol sales will be permitted and domestic workers are now allowed to return to work.

The ministers and the president warned that if provinces were not compliant with the new rules and regulations, they could move back to level 4 or 5.

Any person who “convenes a public gathering” under level 3, breaks any of the level 3 restrictions or who prevents a recognised official from enforcing the level 3 regulations, is liable to a fine, or six months in prison, or both.

22 hours ago

