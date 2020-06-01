Multimedia

WATCH | 'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle stores reopen

01 June 2020 - 17:06 By Deepa Kesa

It's been 65 days since South Africans were legally allowed to buy alcohol, and they didn't waste any time when sales reopened on Monday.

Scenes of stockpiling contrasted with happy shoppers who bought their drink of choice at bottle stores and liquor outlets.

The Gauteng Liquor Forum, which represents taverns across the province, called for drinkers to adopt a “sober” approach.

“We call on all our customers to consume their alcohol responsibly and to report all alcohol-related lawlessness to the appropriate authorities,” said Fanny Mokoena, its president.

READ MORE:

Fikile Mbalula warns citizens not to hit the bottle too hard

Transport minister, Fikile Mbalula, has warned SA to take it easy on the 'bottle'.
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | Thirsty citizens stand in long queues and sing about reopened bottle stores

Many customers braved the cold to queue in long lines from as early as 6am to get their fix.
News
3 hours ago

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Virus cases increase by 1,674 as South Africans quench thirst on day 1 of level 3 lockdown

An additional 1,674 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in SA in the last 24 hours.
News
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst ... Multimedia
  2. WATCH | Lockdown level 3: All you need to know Multimedia
  3. LISTEN | #WeSaluteYouSA — celebrating Worker's Day in lockdown South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Defaulting on treatment puts HIV and TB patients at higher risk for ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Covid-19 delivers blow to Soweto feeding organisation South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
X