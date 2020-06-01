WATCH | 'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle stores reopen

It's been 65 days since South Africans were legally allowed to buy alcohol, and they didn't waste any time when sales reopened on Monday.

Scenes of stockpiling contrasted with happy shoppers who bought their drink of choice at bottle stores and liquor outlets.

The Gauteng Liquor Forum, which represents taverns across the province, called for drinkers to adopt a “sober” approach.

“We call on all our customers to consume their alcohol responsibly and to report all alcohol-related lawlessness to the appropriate authorities,” said Fanny Mokoena, its president.