LISTEN | SA youth question their freedom

Every year on June 16, South Africans pay tribute to the youths who died during the 1976 student uprising against apartheid.

This year marks 44 years since the uprising, sparked by resistance to Afrikaans as the medium of instruction in local schools

In January 1954, the Bantu Education Act was introduced, making it compulsory for black children to attend government schools and learn specific subjects in English and Afrikaans.

The Bantu education system separated schools and universities, it had poor facilities, overcrowded classrooms and inadequately trained teachers, resulting in a lack of quality education for black children.

Exactly 44 years later a Stats SA survey found that about 58.1% of SA’s youth are unemployed, making this one of the toughest challenges faced by youths in SA.

44 years later we asked the Youth of SA if they feel free