WATCH | From GBV to easing of restrictions: Important takeouts from Ramaphosa's address to the nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa on June 17 2020 announced the easing of restrictions on restaurants for sit-down meals, accredited and licensed accommodation, conferences and meetings for business purposes, cinemas and theatres.

Ramaphosa said casinos and personal care services, such as hairdressers and beauty salons, will also be opened for business. Meanwhile, non-contact sports such as golf, cricket and tennis will also be permitted.

Ramaphosa said a date for the commencement of these eased restrictions was yet to be announced.

He was addressing the nation on developments in SA’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19.