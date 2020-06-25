WATCH | Unpacking Tito Mboweni’s supplementary budget speech

Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered a supplementary budget to MPs on Wednesday.

SA has been under lockdown since March 27 2020, in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Mboweni painted a grim picture of SA's economic future.

The minister discussed the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy, adoption of a zero budget and where funds have been directed to, among other aspects of the budget.

Business Times reporter Mudiwa Gavaza unpacks the minister's address.