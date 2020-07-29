Multimedia

WATCH | End of an era: 'the quiet revolutionary' Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest

29 July 2020 - 14:45 By Deepa Kesa

ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni passed away on July 21 2020 at the age of 95.

The anti-apartheid activist was laid to rest on July 29 2020 at the Roodepoort cemetery.

The 95-year-old was the last alive among the eight Rivonia trialists who were sentenced to life imprisonment on June 12 1964, and so modest and self-effacing he was dubbed “the quiet revolutionary”.

Mlangeni was awarded Isithwalandwe/Seaparankwe in 1992, the highest honour by the ANC for those who made an outstanding contribution to the liberation struggle. He also received the Presidential Order for Meritorious Service - Class 1: Gold from former president Nelson Mandela in 1999.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the national flag would fly at half-mast from July 24 until Wednesday evening.

