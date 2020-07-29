Multimedia

WATCH| Everything you should know about the R70bn IMF loan to SA

29 July 2020 - 12:00 By Deepa Kesa

The national treasury announced that the International Monetary Fund's (IMF's) board had approved the government's request for “emergency financial support” to the tune of $4.3bn (about R70.58bn at current exchange rates).

The loan would “help the country mitigate the adverse social and economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic”, it said. “The additional IMF funding is a low-interest loan that contributes to the government’s fiscal relief package while respecting South Africa’s decisions on how best to provide relief to the economy and those worst affected by the current crisis,” the treasury said. 

Finance minister Tito Mboweni said: “Government’s Covid-19 economic support package directs R500bn straight at the problem."

This is one of the largest economic response packages in the developing world.

The treasury said the relief package, of which the IMF loan forms part, would support health and frontline services, protect the most vulnerable, drive job creation, unlock economic growth through reforms and stabilise public debt, among other things.

Mudiwa Gavaza, a Business Day and Financial Mail reporter, gives us the full break down about the IMF loan.

READ MORE:

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'The biggest blunder in SA’s economic history': Floyd Shivambu on IMF loan

Will SA's decision to get an IMF loan come back to bite us when we least expect it?
News
1 day ago

IMF to give SA R70.6bn 'emergency' loan

The Treasury announced on Monday night that the IMF's board had approved the government's request for "emergency financial support" to the tune of ...
Politics
1 day ago

IRR welcomes IMF call for improved governance by SA after granting R70.6bn loan

The Institute of Race Relations says it welcomes the unambiguous message by the International Monetary Fund in favour of "growth-enhancing structural ...
Business
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH| Everything you should know about the R70bn IMF loan to SA Multimedia
  2. WATCH | 'I could feel the cement spatter around me': Centurion church members ... South Africa
  3. PODCAST | Trouble brews over the latest alcohol sales ban South Africa
  4. WATCH | Unpacking Tito Mboweni’s supplementary budget speech Multimedia
  5. WATCH | From GBV to easing of restrictions: Important takeouts from Ramaphosa's ... Multimedia

Latest Videos

"It's the end of an era": Anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest
'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
X