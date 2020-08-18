WATCH | Social visits, gyms and tobacco: All you need to know about lockdown level 2

Many restrictions will be lifted, including bans on alcohol and tobacco sales, while family visits and interprovincial travel will also be permitted.

The new regulations were signed by co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The announcement comes after health experts advised that the country has managed to arrest rapid transmission of the coronavirus and that health-care infrastructure would not be undermined.

Certain restrictions and safety precautions will remain in place, including capping gatherings at 50 people and the curfew between 10pm and 4am.

Though restrictions will be eased, Ramaphosa warned South Africans about becoming complacent.

