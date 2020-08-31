WATCH | SA's '2,000MW of emergency power before 2022'- Here's what you need to know

On August 22, the department of mineral resources and energy released a statement saying it has “issued the Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP)".

During the initial lockdown the country did not experience load-shedding as it was operating below the 30,000MW needed by Eskom daily, but as businesses have reopened, Eskom is again struggling to keep up with demand and is therefore starting the process of the programme.

The department has started the process to procure 2,000MW of “emergency power” and R40bn in investment, but in the finer details the power is set to kick in only from about June 2022, so where does this leave SA?

Mudiwa Gavaza, Business Day and Financial Mail writer, explains what you need to know about the RFP for the RMIPPPP.