Multimedia

WATCH | Jozi's first no alcohol bar: How going booze-free saved several livelihoods during lockdown

25 September 2020 - 07:00 By Deepa Kesa

Niks Bar on Rosebank's trendiest strip is Jozi's first nonalcoholic watering hole. This business was inspired out of a desire to help bartenders and mixologists who have been hard-hit by the crisis facing the hospitality industry as a result of lockdown restrictions.

The team at Mesh Club (just upstairs to Niks) came up with this unique idea, which wasn't born out of Mesh's lockdown struggles as much as wanting to help those who are struggling.

Niks Bar is giving them the opportunity to work shifts and take home tips as well as a share of the profits.

“This is a non-profit operation aimed at preserving the livelihoods of out-of-work bartenders,” says bar manager Tanealé van der Merwe.

The project aims to offer a unique and entertaining bar experience adapted to the times.

READ MORE:

Raise a glass to Niks Bar: Joburg’s first alcohol-free watering hole

This innovative new venue aims to offer a unique and entertaining bar experience adapted to the times.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

HOT OFF THE PASS | This week in food news: August 13 2020

Our food editor fills you in on the latest in the world of food and wine.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Scary Barbie rides again: Breytenbachstill calls the shots

Call her terrifying, call her out on her vocabulary, but just don’t call fearless prosecutor-turned-MP Glynnis Breytenbach a politician. Actually, ...
News
3 years ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Jozi's first no alcohol bar: How going booze-free saved several ... Multimedia
  2. WATCH | Harties coffee shop offers 'A to Zol' way to grow your own weed Food
  3. WATCH | Ramaphosa delivers touching speech at Bizos funeral South Africa
  4. WATCH | In case you missed it, SA is moving to lockdown level 1 Politics
  5. WATCH | Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing South Africa

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X