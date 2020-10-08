Multimedia

WATCH | Brendin Horner's death: what we know so far

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
08 October 2020 - 06:00

Brendin Horner was found dead on the DeRots farm on October 2 2020.

Free State police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said Horner had injuries to his head and face and was tied to a pole with a rope on his neck. A knife was seized at the scene and his Toyota Hilux was later found with bloodstains.

Police seized two suspects at Fateng tse Ntsho in Paul Roux on October 3 2020. Makhele said they were found with bloodstained shoes and clothes, which were taken for forensic tests.

The two suspects appeared in court on Tuesday, and Makhele said the matter was postponed to October 16 for a formal bail application.

His murder was widely condemned by agricultural groups, creating outrage in Senekal in the Free State. Protesters gathered in numbers in the Free State town on Tuesday while carrying placards with the words “remember their names” and “enough is enough.”

Here is what we know so far about the young farmer's death.

