Multimedia

WATCH | 'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final debate

23 October 2020 - 09:40 By - Reuters

US President Donald Trump adopted a more restrained tone than he did during the chaotic first presidential debate in September, when he repeatedly interrupted Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

But Thursday's clash still featured plenty personal attacks between two men who show little respect for each other, and Trump kept fact-checkers busy by levelling unfounded corruption accusations at former vice-president Biden and his family.

The televised encounter in Nashville, Tennessee, represented one of Trump's last remaining opportunities to reshape a campaign dominated by the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 221,000 people in the US. Trump has trailed Biden in opinion polls for months, though the contest is tighter in some battleground states likely to decide the election.

The contentious first debate, when the two men traded insults, was watched by at least 73 million viewers. Trump passed up another planned debate last week after it was switched to a virtual format after his Covid-19 diagnosis.

READ MORE:

‘Polls are bulls**t’: Trump backers unfazed - even in Pennsylvania

But as more Republican women leave the party, he’s got an uphill battle in the election’s most crucial state
World
1 day ago

Trump a revolutionary world leader. Sound mad? Well, there’s evidence aplenty

OPINION | Controversies aside, his unconventional approach has radically transformed the global landscape
World
1 day ago

STEVEN KUO | Just remember, Cyril, you need the US far more than it needs you

For a country that has to scrounge for foreign investment, the time has come to repair relationships with the West
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Most read

  1. PODCAST | True Crime South Africa: The DNA delay South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Breast cancer increasing among SA's women Health & Sex
  3. WATCH | 'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in ... Multimedia
  4. LISTEN | Expect a resurgence — but another lockdown won't help, says Prof ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
X