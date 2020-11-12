WATCH | SA's Covid update: state of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions eased

The address follows a special sitting of the cabinet that considered recommendations of the national coronavirus command council meeting.

According to figures released on Wednesday, there were 740,254 confirmed Covid-19 cases across SA and 19,951 fatalities.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa urged South Africans not to be complacent as a second wave of Covid-19 infections would reverse the country's health and economic gains.

He extended the national state of disaster and warned South Africans to avoid large gatherings over the festive season.

A five-day period of mourning was also announced for those who died from Covid-19.