WATCH | Ace Magashule and the asbestos case: ANC SG granted R200,000 bail

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule handed himself over to the Hawks at their offices in Bloemfontein on November 13 2020. He was later released on bail of R200,000 at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court after he made his first appearance.

Magashule said he did not have money, adding that people had to contribute towards his bail.

He is facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Hundreds of supporters gathered outside the court in support of Magashule and waited patiently for him to address them once he was out of court.

In his address, Magashule threatened to release information next week that would shake things up, but did not reveal any details.

The court case is postponed to February 19 2021.

TimesLIVE