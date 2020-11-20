WATCH | Questionnaires, scans & menu changes: what you can expect on an international flight

As the news broke out, many booked and are ready to catch or have caught flights, but some are still sceptical. TimesLIVE visited OR Tambo International Airport to see how things are done at Air France and KLM.

Wouter Vermeulen, GM of Air France-KLM in Southern Africa, said that the air in their flights is changed with new, clean air every three minutes, which essentially means that the air in the plane could be cleaner than the air we are breathing when in an office or meeting space.

Air France and KLM explained the procedure of sanitising planes. Once they touch down in SA, the planes are completely disinfected from top to bottom with spray as well as wipes.

Most international airlines have been following the same sort of protocols and procedures in their planes as all airlines have to adhere to the rules and regulations applied by International Air Transport Association.

TimesLIVE