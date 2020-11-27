WATCH | Four years a fugitive: how man allegedly killed his ex, fled SA and dodged the law

Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren, according to Dries Venter, was a “normal boy”, he was a nice guy to be friends and family with.

Then, after a few months, that statement changed. Jansen van Vuuren started hitting and abusing Venter's daughter, Andrea.

The family got a restraining order against Jansen van Vuuren, but as explained by the former head of the SAPS investigative psychology section, Gérard Labuschagne, the court order was transgressed multiple times and van Vuuren was never charged or locked up for the transgressions.

Because of Jansen van Vuurens track record of not getting caught by the law, the physical abuse didn't stop there, it stopped with Jansen van Vuuren allegedly stabbing Venter outside her complex in Fourways, Gauteng', and using the same knife to try to commit suicide.

Two years later, Jansen van Vuuren fled the country in May 2013, days before his trial was set to begin for the alleged murder in 2011.

After seven years of being a fugitive in Brazil, Jansen van Vuuren was caught, arrested and extradited back to SA.

For Dries Venter, his presence reopens old wounds.

For Andrea's friends, family and to those working on the case or those who were working on the case, the arrest and extradition brings great joy. Advocate JJ du Toit, who is no longer practising, says his greatest retirement gift would be for van Vuuren to get his day in court.

Jansen van Vuuren is set to continue his trial on November 27 2020. This will be the first time in seven years that Venter will see Jansen van Vuuren with his own eyes.

“I'm just so relieved that he is back in SA, hopefully justice can now be served'," Venter said.

