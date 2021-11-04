Multimedia

WATCH | Ramaphosa's 'boring' campaign didn't inspire voters, says Malema after #LGE2021

04 November 2021 - 15:06 By TimesLIVE Video

“The ANC has gone below 50%. Someone was supposed to play Tsonga music here so I can dance for you. I'm the happiest man,” said Julius Malema at the Tshwane results operations centre on Thursday.

The EFF leader opened up about the EFF's elections campaign, coalition possibilities, the ANC’s results and ActionSA’s leader Herman Mashaba.

“The president doesn't bring excitement in politics and makes politics boring and kills the political excitement and mood around elections,” said Malema, when analysing the possible factors behind a poor voter turnout for the local government elections.

Malema said the EFF's door is open to speak with any party regarding possible coalitions.

