Multimedia

WATCH | 'The president said I’m his favourite': Rebecca Malope on the National Orders

18 November 2021 - 17:49 By TImesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa bestowed National Orders on Thursday, the highest awards SA bestows on its citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed to advancing democracy and made a significant contribution to improving the lives of South Africans.

Among those receiving an order was South African gospel singer Rebecca Malope, for her distinguished contribution to South African music; her unique voice brings joy and comfort to many through meaningful gospel music.

READ MORE

National order recipients are champions of freedom and peace: Cyril Ramaphosa

South African gospel singer Dr Rebecca Malope held her hands over her mouth in disbelief as President Cyril Ramapohosa conferred on her the Order of ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa and Patrice Motsepe donated money to ANC ahead of election

Brothers-in-law Cyril Ramaphosa and mining mogul Patrice Motsepe came to the rescue of the financially strained ANC ahead of the November 1 local ...
Politics
1 hour ago

EDITORIAL | Please don’t forget about us now that you’ve been elected

While turnout was low, those who made the effort to vote deserve representatives who are performance orientated
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'The president said I’m his favourite': Rebecca Malope on the National ... Multimedia
  2. WATCH | Coalition politics: EFF says 'Die Stem' must go, while DA focuses on ... Politics
  3. WATCH | How to Eskom-proof your life with gadgets and new lighting devices Multimedia
  4. WATCH | Serial killers can’t be rehabilitated, says forensic psychologist South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'I just wanted to save my country from the ANC,' says Herman Mashaba as ... Politics

Latest Videos

Tearful Bafana players speak of heartbreak at Ghana loss, alleged referee bias
Safa demands full investigation by FIFA, accusing referee of bias in Bafana vs ...