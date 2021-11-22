WATCH | Soweto man in court after second suicide attempt since body parts were found in fridge

Flavio Hlabangwane, 26, arrested earlier this month after human body parts were allegedly found in a fridge at the Soweto home he was renting, appeared in the Protea Glen magistrate's court on Monday morning.

It has been confirmed that Hlabangwane attempted to take his own life, for the second time, before appearing in court on Monday morning. He overdosed on pain medication he was given after his first attempted suicide during his arrest.

The matter was previously postponed for him to apply for legal aid. On Monday, Legal Aid SA informed the court that Hlabangwane failed the means test and could not be represented by Legal Aid SA.

This means a private attorney will have to represent him. The matter was postponed to November 30 2021, for the defence to bring an application for Hlabangwane to undergo mental assessment.

The court ordered Hlabangwane to be kept in the hospital section of the Johannesburg correctional facility for observation.

