WATCH | Legalise it and SA will be dope globally

The conditions in which to grow cannabis in SA are almost too perfect. Climate and soil offer the opportunity for the plant to be cultivated outside in summer and for those who want to ensure year-round production, indoor facilities are cost-effective.

With the global cannabis industry growing exponentially, many South African entrepreneurs want a slice of the pie.

However, local cannabis enthusiasts and entrepreneurs worry SA could fall behind due to regulatory and legislative hindrances surrounding the industry.

According to Cannabis Expo director Silas Howarth, the changes to cannabis legislation globally has “spurred massive growth in emerging markets, like in South Africa”.

Despite growth in the country's industry, businesses face a number of challenges, including licensing, banking, shipping and the long-standing stigma surrounding the plant.

There is also the growing issue of unregulated products which are cause for concern to consumer health. Additionally, these unregulated products affect the country's potential tax revenue.