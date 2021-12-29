Multimedia

WATCH LIVE: Cape Town hosts interfaith memorial service for Tutu

29 December 2021 - 18:51 By TimesLIVE

Cape Town has been painted purple as the municipality, clerics and ordinary citizens remember Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

Tutu is to be buried on January 1 and in the days leading up to his burial will be remembered in various memorial services held across SA.

On Wednesday, Joburg's mayor and the Anglican Church held a joint memorial service in Soweto. 

 

