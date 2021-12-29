WATCH LIVE: Cape Town hosts interfaith memorial service for Tutu
Cape Town has been painted purple as the municipality, clerics and ordinary citizens remember Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.
Tutu is to be buried on January 1 and in the days leading up to his burial will be remembered in various memorial services held across SA.
On Wednesday, Joburg's mayor and the Anglican Church held a joint memorial service in Soweto.
Road closures set up all around City Hall as attendees make their way to the interfaith memorial tribute for Archbishop Desmond Tutu, which is hosted by the City of Cape Town.@TimesLIVE @CityofCT #ArchbishopDesmondTutu pic.twitter.com/r0WMl14Tvv— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) December 29, 2021
