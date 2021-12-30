Multimedia

LISTEN | In review: A look back at some of the biggest news stories of 2021

30 December 2021 - 12:19 By Demi Buzo
Former president Jacob Zuma with his lawyers in Nkandla, KwaZulu Natal.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

TimesLIVE has compiled a review of some of the biggest news stories of 2021 — from the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, to the July unrest and looting which led to the deaths of hundreds of people, to the death of the longest-ruling Zulu monarch, King Goodwill Zwelithini.  

Listen: 

