LISTEN | In review: A look back at some of the biggest news stories of 2021
30 December 2021 - 12:19
TimesLIVE has compiled a review of some of the biggest news stories of 2021 — from the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, to the July unrest and looting which led to the deaths of hundreds of people, to the death of the longest-ruling Zulu monarch, King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Listen:
