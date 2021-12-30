WATCH | ‘Let us honour our beloved father by emulating him’: Cape Town’s colourful send-off for Tutu
Tutu will lie in state for two days at St George’s Cathedral as Cape Town gears up for the final farewell.
Bathed in purple light, Cape Town’s historic town hall was transformed on Wednesday night as Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was commemorated.
The memorial service came the day before Tutu’s remains are to lie in state at St George’s Cathedral where Capetonians will be able to say their last goodbyes. His cortege is expected to travel from Hertzog Boulevard towards Adderley Street into Wale Street on Thursday morning.
Western Cape premier Alan Winde and Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis were among the speakers at Wednesday’s memorial, along with struggle activist Cheryl Carolus, who issued a rousing call for South Africans to follow in Tutu’s footsteps.
Carolus issued a direct challenge to those in political leadership today.
“May those entrusted with our vote please remind themselves of what responsibilities their offices bring and that their primary responsibility is to protect and promote the rights of the most vulnerable. Not only the rights of those in the leafy suburbs and the boardrooms,” she said
The memorial was organised as an interfaith service.
It was also characterised by dancing and remembrance of Tutu’s jovial spirit.
The life of Archbishop Desmond Tutu is celebrated through music, dance and joy at the interfaith memorial tribute held at City Hall in Cape Town. @TimesLIVE @CityofCT #ArchbishopDesmondTutu pic.twitter.com/yv6CX9zQK8— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) December 29, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.