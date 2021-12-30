Multimedia

WATCH | ‘Let us honour our beloved father by emulating him’: Cape Town’s colourful send-off for Tutu

Tutu will lie in state for two days at St George’s Cathedral as Cape Town gears up for the final farewell.

30 December 2021 - 06:21 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
The Cape Town City Hall is lit in purple in commemoration of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
The Cape Town City Hall is lit in purple in commemoration of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
Image: Maryam Adams

Bathed in purple light, Cape Town’s historic town hall was transformed on Wednesday night as Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was commemorated. 

The memorial service came the day before Tutu’s remains are to lie in state at St George’s Cathedral where Capetonians will be able to say their last goodbyes. His cortege is expected to travel from Hertzog Boulevard towards Adderley Street into Wale Street on Thursday morning. 

Western Cape premier Alan Winde and Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis were among the speakers at Wednesday’s memorial, along with struggle activist Cheryl Carolus, who issued a rousing call for South Africans to follow in Tutu’s footsteps.

Carolus issued a direct challenge to those in political leadership today.

“May those entrusted with our vote please remind themselves of what responsibilities their offices bring and that their primary responsibility is to protect and promote the rights of the most vulnerable. Not only the rights of those in the leafy suburbs and the boardrooms,” she said 

The memorial was organised as an interfaith service.

It was also characterised by dancing and remembrance of Tutu’s jovial spirit. 

MORE

Tutu wanted his coffin to be 'the cheapest available'

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was "very clear on his wishes for his funeral" and wanted "no ostentatiousness or lavish spending", his trust says.
News
1 day ago

Special category 1 official funeral for Archbishop Tutu

Anti-apartheid activist and religious leader Archbishop Desmond Tutu will be accorded a special category 1 official funeral, the presidency announced ...
Politics
1 day ago

RECORDED | Cape Town hosts interfaith memorial service for Tutu

Cape Town has been painted purple as the municipality, clerics and ordinary citizens remember Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.
Multimedia
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Let us honour our beloved father by emulating him’: Cape Town’s ... Multimedia
  2. A lover, a fighter, a father, a teacher: Cape Town remembers the many faces of ... Multimedia
  3. RECORDED | Cape Town hosts interfaith memorial service for Tutu Multimedia
  4. WATCH | 'We were blessed as a nation to have a man of this calibre': Soweto ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Daddy taught us about ubuntu, says Tutu’s daughter Multimedia

Latest Videos

Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration
“We were blessed as a nation to have a man of this calibre”: Soweto mourns ...