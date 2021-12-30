WATCH | ‘Let us honour our beloved father by emulating him’: Cape Town’s colourful send-off for Tutu

Western Cape premier Alan Winde and Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis were among the speakers at Wednesday’s memorial, along with struggle activist Cheryl Carolus, who issued a rousing call for South Africans to follow in Tutu’s footsteps.

Carolus issued a direct challenge to those in political leadership today.

“May those entrusted with our vote please remind themselves of what responsibilities their offices bring and that their primary responsibility is to protect and promote the rights of the most vulnerable. Not only the rights of those in the leafy suburbs and the boardrooms,” she said

The memorial was organised as an interfaith service.

It was also characterised by dancing and remembrance of Tutu’s jovial spirit.