WATCH | 'I'll meet you on the steps of parliament': Mazzone to Zuma-Sambudla

Zuma-Sambudla posted a tweet on Sunday expressing apparent happiness about the fire in parliament

03 January 2022 - 17:15 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

DA member of parliament criticises those who were gleeful about a fire breaking out in parliament.

DA MP Natasha Mazzone appears ready to square off with former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla over Twitter comments made about the fire which damaged large parts of parliament.

Mazzone said she was disappointed by the comments made by "MPs who are actually going out and saying the fire was beautiful".

She also expressed concern about comments made by Zuma-Sambudla, who tweeted "Amandla" in response to the fire. 

Mazzone said she would meet Zuma-Sambudla at the steps of parliament, at the statue of Nelson Mandela, to defend the institution.

