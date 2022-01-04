WATCH | Brief appearance for parliament fire accused who NPA says was found with 'an explosive device'

Luvuyo Godla, representing Mafe, told the court he does not pose a flight risk. He also stated that he has no previous convictions and is a suitable candidate for bail.

“This is a failure of executive and legislature, not of that poor person,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ntabazalila said investigators were unable to visit the crime scene to assess the extent of damage because of the flare-up of the fire on Monday afternoon.

“When we come back by next week Tuesday, I'm sure we'll have that information. I'm sure you've heard that the defence is intending to apply for bail. The state will oppose bail and more charges are likely to be added as the investigations continue,” he said.