WATCH | Brief appearance for parliament fire accused who NPA says was found with 'an explosive device'
The case will resume on January 11 when Zandile Christmas Mafe's lawyer is expected to petition for bail.
Zandile Christmas Mafe looked confused as he appeared at the Cape Town magistrate's court in connection with the fire that broke out in parliament at the weekend.
Among the charges he faces are house breaking, theft, arson and possession of explosive devices.
“The case has been postponed to January 11 for the investigators to confirm certain information which includes the residential address of the accused,” NPA spokesperson Erice Ntabazalila told reporters outside the court.
The NPA brought 5 charges of theft against Zandile Christmas Mafe including charges of arson, theft, house breaking, and contravention of the explosives act. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/NhhvzP4now— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) January 4, 2022
Luvuyo Godla, representing Mafe, told the court he does not pose a flight risk. He also stated that he has no previous convictions and is a suitable candidate for bail.
“This is a failure of executive and legislature, not of that poor person,” he said.
Meanwhile, Ntabazalila said investigators were unable to visit the crime scene to assess the extent of damage because of the flare-up of the fire on Monday afternoon.
“When we come back by next week Tuesday, I'm sure we'll have that information. I'm sure you've heard that the defence is intending to apply for bail. The state will oppose bail and more charges are likely to be added as the investigations continue,” he said.
The suspect accused of being involved in the Parliament Fire has just appeared in front of the Cape Town Magistrate Court where he is being charged with housebreaking, theft, arson, and further charges under the National Key Point Act.@TimesLIVE #ParliamentFire pic.twitter.com/qOUpNWckja— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) January 4, 2022
The suspect accused of being involved in the Parliament Fire has just appeared in front of the Cape Town Magistrate Court.@TimesLIVE #ParliamentFire pic.twitter.com/I69i7o9vXG— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) January 4, 2022
“This is a failure of Executive and Legislature, not of that poor person,” says Luvuyo Godla, the lawyer of Zandile Chrismas Mafe. @TimesLIVE #ParliamentFire pic.twitter.com/sp8VIk60NW— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) January 4, 2022
The case in connection with the Parliament fire has been postponed to the 11 January, says Eric Ntabazalila, the NPA spokesperson.@TimesLIVE #ParliamentFire pic.twitter.com/88OwbdzBE4— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) January 4, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.