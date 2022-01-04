Multimedia

WATCH | Brief appearance for parliament fire accused who NPA says was found with 'an explosive device'

The case will resume on January 11 when Zandile Christmas Mafe's lawyer is expected to petition for bail.

04 January 2022 - 12:53 By Maryam Adams and NONHLANHLA MSIBI
Zandile Christmas Mafe, who is accused of being involved in the parliament fire, appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court.
Zandile Christmas Mafe, who is accused of being involved in the parliament fire, appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court.
Image: Maryam Adams

Zandile Christmas Mafe looked confused as he appeared at the Cape Town magistrate's court in connection with the fire that broke out in parliament at the weekend.

Among the charges he faces are house breaking, theft, arson and possession of explosive devices.

“The case has been postponed to January 11 for the investigators to confirm certain information which includes the residential address of the accused,” NPA spokesperson Erice Ntabazalila told reporters outside the court.

Luvuyo Godla, representing Mafe, told the court he does not pose a flight risk. He also stated that he has no previous convictions and is a suitable candidate for bail.

“This is a failure of executive and legislature, not of that poor person,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ntabazalila said investigators were unable to visit the crime scene to assess the extent of damage because of the flare-up of the fire on Monday afternoon.

“When we come back by next week Tuesday, I'm sure we'll have that information. I'm sure you've heard that the defence is intending to apply for bail. The state will oppose bail and more charges are likely to be added as the investigations continue,” he said. 

READ MORE

LISTEN | Parliament blaze spreads as wind causes chaos for firefighters

Fire at the parliament building in Cape Town is starting to get close to trees just metres from Tuynhuys, says the office of the president.
News
20 hours ago

IN PICTURES | Parliament fire reignites

A fire that ripped through parliament in Cape Town on Sunday has again erupted.
News
17 hours ago

WATCH | Alleged parliament arsonist appears at Cape Town magistrate’s court

Zandile Christmas Mafe from Khayelitsha appeared at the Cape Town magistrate's court on Tuesday.
News
2 hours ago

Fire sparks concern over parliament opening and state of nation address

A fire that has damaged sections of parliament in Cape Town and now spread to the National Assembly chamber has sparked concerns over the opening of ...
Politics
2 days ago

Parliament on fire and flames have reached roof, City of Cape Town says

Parliament caught fire on Sunday morning, the City of Cape Town confirmed.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Another 'three to four hours' before parliament fire is quelled

Cape Town emergency services officials hope reinforced staff will help douse the flames.
Multimedia
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Brief appearance for parliament fire accused who NPA says was found ... Multimedia
  2. WATCH | Another 'three to four hours' before parliament fire is quelled Multimedia
  3. WATCH | 'I'll meet you on the steps of parliament': Mazzone to Zuma-Sambudla Multimedia
  4. WATCH | Praise for Cape Town firefighters who battled parliament blaze Multimedia
  5. WATCH | The loss of an icon: Final farewell for Desmond Tutu South Africa

Latest Videos

Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town
Praise for Cape Town firefighters who tackled parliament blaze