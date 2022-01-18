WATCH | Aerial footage shows flooding engulfing Ladysmith while rescue operations continue

Dozens of people have been relocated from their homes in the KwaZulu-Natal town of Ladysmith after heavy rains left streets and homes flooded.

Aerial footage of the town, released by the Ladysmith Gazette, shows the extent of the flooding. In some areas streets are completely covered, turned into rivers in the town.

The Ladysmith K9 unit the Al-Imdaad Foundation, a non-profit organisation in Estcourt, have been rescuing people stranded in the area.

The foundation handed out food parcels at the Indoor Sports Complex in the town.