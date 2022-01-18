WATCH | Aerial footage shows flooding engulfing Ladysmith while rescue operations continue
Ladysmith Gazette releases drone footage showing town covered in water
Dozens of people have been relocated from their homes in the KwaZulu-Natal town of Ladysmith after heavy rains left streets and homes flooded.
Aerial footage of the town, released by the Ladysmith Gazette, shows the extent of the flooding. In some areas streets are completely covered, turned into rivers in the town.
The Ladysmith K9 unit the Al-Imdaad Foundation, a non-profit organisation in Estcourt, have been rescuing people stranded in the area.
The foundation handed out food parcels at the Indoor Sports Complex in the town.
This evening, January 17, Al-Imdaad foundation together with UThukela Mayor were at the Ladysmith sports complex handing out hot meals, blankets and other essentials to victims of the flood that were rescued.Posted by Ladysmith Gazette on Monday, January 17, 2022
The organisation told the Ladysmith Gazette it was providing food, blankets and hygiene packs to families relocated to the sports complex.
The publication also reported on the rescue of two people who were trapped inside the Kandahar Avenue sports grounds.
#sapsKZN #SAPS Ladysmith K9 #SAR Unit responded to several calls for assistance in the low lying areas along the Klipriver following disruptive downpours which resulted in the Klipriver bursting its banks. #SearchAndRescue MEhttps://t.co/z1NuIBZTqr pic.twitter.com/36sZnxBA06— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 18, 2022
