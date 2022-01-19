WATCH | Doctor questioned about CPR in trial of four cops accused of Mthokozisi Ntumba’s murder

Sedibe said Ntumba was shot in the torso and was gasping for air.

“Gasping is a danger sign. It means you need to do something and you need to do it fast,” Sedibe said.

“The first thing I noticed was the blood on his shirt,” he said.

All four defence attorneys cross-examined Sedibe, querying his qualifications and whether giving Ntumba CPR could have caused his death.

When asked if Sedibe would give CPR if he had known beforehand that a rib had punctured Ntumba’s heart and lung, his response was: “Absolutely.”

Sedibe told the court that after asking someone to call an ambulance, he assessed the situation, checked Ntumba’s airways, breathing and circulation and then performed CPR.