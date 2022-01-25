WATCH | ‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of modest life together

Mlangeni is accused of walking off the premises of SBV security in Midrand with black bags containing cash in July 2019. TimesLIVE has begun to piece together the events that took place after the alleged robbery.

She appears to have lived with different friends from the date of the incident, eventually ending up in Zola with Dlamini.

Mlangeni was Dlamini’s caretaker for two months leading up to her arrest. During that time she lived a humble life.

Unable to hold back the tears Dlamini said: “I miss Bathobile. I didn’t see anything wrong with her even though she is accused of stealing R4m.”

Dlamini showed TimesLIVE a few clothing items that belonged to Mlangeni: “These are some of her things.”

“Bathobile didn’t have anything fancy,” she added.

Mlangeni abandoned bail at her last court appearance. She will appear at the Alexandra magistrate’s court on February 18.