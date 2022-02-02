WATCH: Down with the patriarchy, says ‘feminist judge’ Madlanga
Chief justice candidate asked how he would run the judiciary
The question whether three years is long enough to make a difference as chief justice dogged justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga when he was interviewed for the top judicial position in the country.
Madlanga is a judge in the Constitutional Court.
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is interviewing candidates for the position of chief justice throughout the week before submitting a preferred name to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Madlanga, who was appointed in 2013, told the commission that the issue of his relatively short remaining time on the bench should not count him out of the race.
“Three years is more than enough time to implement my vision,” he told the JSC.
He was also asked whether he possessed strong leadership skills, considering he is the only one of the four candidates who does not occupy a leadership position in the judiciary.
Madlanga said he had lead in several capacities, including as lead prosecutor of the Marikana Commission of Inquiry which began in 2012. He also acted as judge president in Mthatha, he told the commission.
Madlanga is competing against acting chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Supreme Court of Appeal judge president Mandisa Maya, and Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.