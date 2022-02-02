WATCH | Prasa suspects it has 3,000 ‘ghost employees’
On Tuesday the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) told the media about Operation Ziveze, which means “show yourself” in Nguni.
The operation, which aims to eradicate corruption and “clean up” Prasa, has led to the discovery of 3,000 alleged ghost employees.
Prasa cannot determine how long these people have been in the system, but billions could potentially have been lost.
According to Prasa’s records, it had 17,000 employees.
“We said for you to be paid, you must come forward for us to verify you,” said Prasa human capital and remuneration chair Smanga Sethene.
“Bring your qualifications and identity document and your supervisor should be present during the process of verification,” Sethene said.
Prasa confirmed that of 17,000 employees recorded on its system, only 14,000 came forward.
Prasa board of control chair Leonard Ramatlakane said: “We will find which of the 14,000 have been receiving in lieu of the 3,000 who have not arrived.”
