WATCH | Mlambo battles questions on sexual harassment, Ramaphosa bias in chief justice interview

Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo fielded surprising questions about allegations of sexual harassment during his interview for chief justice which the JSC later agreed to ignore.

The question identified as the result of “rumours” was first fielded by advocate Dali Mpofu, a member of the Judicial Service Commission. Other commissioners then asked follow-up questions, prompting a debate about whether the issue should have been raised at all.

“It is a rumour that is difficult to pinpoint. The rumours don't identify anyone. I find it unfortunate that these rumours have made it into this process. Clearly its purpose is to poison my candidature,” Mlambo told the commission.

Mlambo has more than three decades of experience and has held several leadership positions.