Multimedia

WATCH | Mlambo battles questions on sexual harassment, Ramaphosa bias in chief justice interview

Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo faced allegations of sexual harassment and bias during his candidate interview for the role of chief justice.

03 February 2022 - 20:18 By DIANNE HAWKER and Demi Buzo

Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo fielded surprising questions about allegations of sexual harassment during his interview for chief justice which the JSC later agreed to ignore.

The question identified as the result of “rumours” was first fielded by advocate Dali Mpofu, a member of the Judicial Service Commission. Other commissioners then asked follow-up questions, prompting a debate about whether the issue should have been raised at all.

“It is a rumour that is difficult to pinpoint. The rumours don't identify anyone. I find it unfortunate that these rumours have made it into this process. Clearly its purpose is to poison my candidature,” Mlambo told the commission.

Mlambo has more than three decades of experience and has held several leadership positions.

During his designated time to share his vision if appointed chief justice, Justice Mlambo shared an extensive list of seven pillars of his vision which included in part effective and visible leadership within the judiciary, the introduction of efficiency measures into judicial operations and the modernisation of the courts which he said, if appointed, he would “champion” to influence his colleagues within the courts.

Several questions of his coherence in making rulings in high profile cases were brought forward. When asked by commissioner Griffiths Madonsela whether he favoured the Ramaphosa administration based on trends seen in how he litigated cases of the previous administration, Mlambo said, “The generalisation is unfortunate and unfair.”

Mlambo said he “valued his independence, impartiality and open-mindedness”.

The JSC will interview acting chief justice Raymond Zondo on Friday.

MORE: 

Dunstan Mlambo outlines what he will do if appointed chief justice

The SA judiciary is functional and has lived up to the promise of delivering justice despite challenges such as access to courts, Gauteng judge ...
News
21 hours ago

Sexual harassment rumour designed to 'poison my candidature': Mlambo

Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo says the purpose of the sexual harassment claim was to torpedo his candidature for the position of chief ...
News
18 hours ago

WATCH | Don’t ask if SA is ready for a woman to lead, says Mandisa Maya

Much of Maya's interview focused on challenges of gender transformation in the judiciary. She said women lawyers still struggled to get briefs in ...
Multimedia
1 day ago

Is SA ready for a female chief justice? Mbuyiseli Madlanga seems unsure

The judge, himself a candidate for the position, evaded the question when interviewed for the role on Tuesday
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Mlambo battles questions on sexual harassment, Ramaphosa bias in chief ... Multimedia
  2. WATCH | Don’t ask if SA is ready for a woman to lead, says Mandisa Maya Multimedia
  3. WATCH | Prasa suspects it has 3,000 ‘ghost employees’ Multimedia
  4. WATCH | Down with the patriarchy, says ‘feminist judge’ Madlanga Multimedia
  5. WATCH | Zandile Mafe takes the stand, reveals 'friendship' with Eugene ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I didn’t sexually harass anyone’ Judge Mlambo defends allegations at chief ...
The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...