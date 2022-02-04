Multimedia

WATCH | Zondo faces questions on state capture inquiry, allegations of 'pro-Ramaphosa bias'

Chief justice candidate Raymond Zondo faced several questions related to the state capture inquiry during his interview by the Judicial Service Commission.

04 February 2022 - 20:25 By Demi Buzo and DIANNE HAWKER

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, unsurprisingly, faced several state capture inquiry-related questions during his interview for chief justice including allegations of “pro-Ramaphosa bias”.

Zondo is the last of the four nominated candidates being interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission JSC for the position of chief justice.

While questioning Zondo, commissioner Narend Singh mentioned some of the objections to Zondo’s appointment, including that he was allegedly “pro-Ramaphosa”. In response, Zondo said: “I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody”.

I Zondo said Ramaphosa had to appear before the state capture commission of inquiry because he was a part of the administration accused of state capture.

The allegations of bias towards Ramaphosa levelled against Zondo seemed to be of much interest for commissioner Julius Malema who repeatedly tried to establish a reason for Zondo having not released the part of the inquiry report on Ramaphosa and why he owed the president the courtesy of keeping him up to date with the findings of the commission.

 According to Zondo many of people who have made allegations against him had no facts to support their accusations.

More objections to Zondo’s appointment followed including that of former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser who didn't believe Zondo was fit for the position due to his role in the state capture inquiry.

“Part of the problem with Mr Fraser was he seemed not to want to the rules of processes of the commission,” said Zondo in response to a follow-up question on the matter by commissioner Noluthando Mapisa-Nqakula.

During his designated time to share his vision if appointed chief justice, Zondo  said an issue he would like to address was the problems faced by courts across the country and their ability to function properly.

The JSC is expected to make recommendations over the weekend on the best candidate to be appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

