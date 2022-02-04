WATCH | Zondo faces questions on state capture inquiry, allegations of 'pro-Ramaphosa bias'

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, unsurprisingly, faced several state capture inquiry-related questions during his interview for chief justice including allegations of “pro-Ramaphosa bias”.

Zondo is the last of the four nominated candidates being interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission JSC for the position of chief justice.

While questioning Zondo, commissioner Narend Singh mentioned some of the objections to Zondo’s appointment, including that he was allegedly “pro-Ramaphosa”. In response, Zondo said: “I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody”.

I Zondo said Ramaphosa had to appear before the state capture commission of inquiry because he was a part of the administration accused of state capture.

The allegations of bias towards Ramaphosa levelled against Zondo seemed to be of much interest for commissioner Julius Malema who repeatedly tried to establish a reason for Zondo having not released the part of the inquiry report on Ramaphosa and why he owed the president the courtesy of keeping him up to date with the findings of the commission.

According to Zondo many of people who have made allegations against him had no facts to support their accusations.