Multimedia

WATCH | Shouting match between Malema and Lamola at JSC hearing as body interviews Zondo

Deliberations over who should be nominated for the role of chief justice take place on Saturday.

05 February 2022 - 13:41 By DIANNE HAWKER
Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo prepares to answer questions during the Judicial Service Commission interviews for the country's next chief justice.
Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo prepares to answer questions during the Judicial Service Commission interviews for the country's next chief justice.
Image: Dianne Hawker

It was clear from the beginning of the question and answer session that acting chief justice Raymond Zondo would be in for a tough ride as he was interviewed for the role of chief justice.

By 9pm, 12 hours after first taking his seat, Zondo admitted to being tired. He faced questions on his work at the commission of inquiry into state capture, transformation on the bench and alleged bias towards President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

But it was questions about whether justice minister Ronald Lamola had tried to improperly influence the appointment of acting judges at the Constitutional Court in favour of Judge Dunstan Mlambo that got temperatures high, leading to a shouting match between Lamola and commissioner Julius Malema.

Mlambo is also in the running for the position of chief justice and was interviewed on Thursday.

He told the commission he had recently been asked to act as a judge of the Constitutional Court, and was invited by Zondo. 

On Friday, Zondo revealed that Lamola had written to him, suggesting Mlambo be given an opportunity to act at the ConCourt as the nominations process was unfolding. 

The end result was a shouting match between Malema and Lamola. 

TimesLIVE

MORE

Raymond Zondo seemed out of touch with the judiciary, says expert

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo was consumed by the commission of inquiry into state capture and seemed out of touch with issues affecting the ...
News
6 hours ago

Manyi reacts to Zondo calling for Zuma corruption investigation: 'All he can do is cast aspersions'

"Four years and R1bn later, Zondo is still recommending that [former] president Zuma must be investigated. This means Zondo has nothing on him," said ...
Politics
1 day ago

Judge Zondo grateful for help from whistle-blowers in work of state capture inquiry

The work of the state capture inquiry would have been much more difficult had it not been for the investigative journalists and whistle-blowers who ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Shouting match between Malema and Lamola at JSC hearing as body ... Multimedia
  2. WATCH | Zondo faces questions on state capture inquiry, allegations of ... Multimedia
  3. WATCH | Mlambo battles questions on sexual harassment, Ramaphosa bias in chief ... Multimedia
  4. WATCH | Don’t ask if SA is ready for a woman to lead, says Mandisa Maya Multimedia
  5. WATCH | Prasa suspects it has 3,000 ‘ghost employees’ Multimedia

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...