WATCH | Less pomp and ceremony expected for Sona, with no drones allowed over city hall

This year's state of the nation address is likely to include some of the usual elements, but with “a very limited ceremony”.

Speaker of parliament Novisiwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the defence force's ceremonial guard will participate in this year's Sona.

“For me, those are the two critical elements,” said Mapisa-Nqakula as she explained the ceremonial procedure for Sona, which will be held at the new parliamentary precinct, based at the city hall.

During the address, 298 MPs will be seated in the chamber, made up of 238 members of the National Assembly and 60 permanent delegates from the National Council of Provinces.

“The proportional representation of political parties was a key consideration in allocating seats for MPs,” noted Mapisa-Nqakula.