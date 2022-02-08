WATCH | Less pomp and ceremony expected for Sona, with no drones allowed over city hall

Some of the roads around city hall have been closed leading up to the event.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) released a statement warning anyone who tries to disrupt the proceedings.

“The Natjoints has directed all law-enforcement agencies securing the Sona to execute their duties according to their constitutional mandate and within relevant prescripts.”

A notice to all airmen (Notam) has been issued by the Civil Aviation Authority which restricts the airspace within 1.5 nautical miles of the city hall on February 10 2022 between 1pm and midnight.

“Only the air force will have flexible use of airspace during this period. Please note that this is strictly a no-fly zone for drones,” Natjoints said in a statement.