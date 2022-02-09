WATCH | Red velvet seats, marching band and more planned for Sona 2022
Cape Town City Hall to host state of the nation address on Thursday evening
The military band has dusted off its instruments and set up for the state of the nation address (Sona) outside Cape Town's city hall, which now forms part of the parliamentary precinct.
On Wednesday afternoon, the presiding officers toured the interim facility with journalists.
Parliament has planned a stripped-down ceremony that is expected to cost less than R4m.
Lots of activity in and around Cape Town as Parliaments prepares for the 2022 State of the Nation Address. @TimesLIVE #SONA2022 pic.twitter.com/nDS2djrblg— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) February 9, 2022
This is where 298 MPs will be seated for the 2022 State of the Nation Address. Politics party seats have been allocated in a proportional manner. @TimesLIVE #SONA2022 pic.twitter.com/OL6PgQ6yyl— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) February 9, 2022
The change in location has reduced the budget for the event, from an initial R6m.
“At a minimum it will be around R1.9m. The worst scenario is that it will be around R4m or so,” said National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo.
Amos Masondo, NCOP chairperson, speaks on the budgeted figures for the 2022 State of the Nation Address. @TimesLIVE #SONA2022 pic.twitter.com/1RzCQN1UDq— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) February 9, 2022
While the military parade is expected to be a feature of Sona 2022, indications are that it won't be as large an event as usual. The parliamentary sitting will be held in a hybrid format with some MPs dialling in virtually.
The 2021 Sona will remain the cheapest such event to date, having cost only R100,000.
The ceremony has previously cost as much as R9.2m, but in 2019 the spending was capped at R2.2m.
Speaker of parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has outlined some of the changes to arrangements to the state of the nation address. Sona 2022 takes place on Thursday February 10 at the Cape Town City Hall.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.