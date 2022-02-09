Multimedia

WATCH | Red velvet seats, marching band and more planned for Sona 2022

Cape Town City Hall to host state of the nation address on Thursday evening

09 February 2022 - 17:59 By Maryam Adams
Cape Town City Hall ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address.
Cape Town City Hall ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address.
Image: ELMOND JIYANE/ GCIS

The military band has dusted off its instruments and set up for the state of the nation address (Sona) outside Cape Town's city hall, which now forms part of the parliamentary precinct.

On Wednesday afternoon, the presiding officers toured the interim facility with journalists. 

Parliament has planned a stripped-down ceremony that is expected to cost less than R4m.

 The change in location has reduced the budget for the event, from an initial R6m.

“At a minimum it will be around R1.9m. The worst scenario is that it will be around R4m or so,” said National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo. 

While the military parade is expected to be a feature of Sona 2022, indications are that it won't be as large an event as usual. The parliamentary sitting will be held in a hybrid format with some MPs dialling in virtually. 

The 2021 Sona will remain the cheapest such event to date, having cost only R100,000. 

The ceremony has previously cost as much as R9.2m, but in 2019 the spending was capped at R2.2m.  

Speaker of parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has outlined some of the changes to arrangements to the state of the nation address. Sona 2022 takes place on Thursday February 10 at the Cape Town City Hall.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Here’s why this year’s Sona will cost millions more than the last

In previous years, the event cost as much as R9.2m, but in 2019 spending was capped at R2.2m.
Politics
5 hours ago

What Winde wants: Western Cape premier outlines Sona wish list

Western Cape premier Alan Winde issued a five-point state of the nation address wish list on Wednesday, the day before President Cyril Ramaphosa's ...
Politics
6 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Sona is Cyril’s chance to reverse SA’s tanking reputation

Amid a failing economy, unemployment and violence, Ramaphosa has to claw back SA’s ‘stable country’ image
Opinion & Analysis
23 hours ago

WATCH | Less pomp and ceremony expected for Sona, with no drones allowed over city hall

The police are expected to have a heightened presence in the city centre and authorities have warned that the area around the city hall will be a ...
Multimedia
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Red velvet seats, marching band and more planned for Sona 2022 Multimedia
  2. WATCH | Less pomp and ceremony expected for Sona, with no drones allowed over ... Multimedia
  3. 'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over AfriForum challenge to ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Shouting match between Malema and Lamola at JSC hearing as body ... Multimedia
  5. WATCH | Zondo faces questions on state capture inquiry, allegations of ... Multimedia

Latest Videos

Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony
'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over 'Kill the Boer' song