WATCH | Bheki Cele promises SA will be safe ahead of Sona 2022

Police minister Bheki Cele had strong words for anyone considering disrupting the state of the nation address (Sona) as law enforcement maintained a strong presence in the Cape Town city centre on Thursday.

Cele addressed dozens of police officers at the Castle of Good Hope

“There have been things that make South Africans not sure whether the country is stable, whether it is under any attack. We want to ensure South Africans SA is safe, SA is stable. There are things that will happen and will be taken care of. There is no panic,” he told police officers.