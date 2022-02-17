WATCH | Pupils return to Jan Viljoen high school but parents remain uneasy

Classes resumed at the Jan Viljoen high school in Randfontein on Thursday morning.

The school was closed on Monday afternoon after a racism furore, with black pupils alleging they were treated differently from their white counterparts. Parents who gathered outside the school clashed with police, leading to concerns about pupil safety.

On Thursday the school reopened and TimesLIVE Video spoke to some parents and pupils who were happy that life was returning to normal.

One Randfontein resident, Nthinogang Mosala, called for the school’s management to be changed.