WATCH | Pupils return to Jan Viljoen high school but parents remain uneasy
The school, which has been the subject of a racial controversy, reopened after classes were halted on Monday
Classes resumed at the Jan Viljoen high school in Randfontein on Thursday morning.
The school was closed on Monday afternoon after a racism furore, with black pupils alleging they were treated differently from their white counterparts. Parents who gathered outside the school clashed with police, leading to concerns about pupil safety.
On Thursday the school reopened and TimesLIVE Video spoke to some parents and pupils who were happy that life was returning to normal.
One Randfontein resident, Nthinogang Mosala, called for the school’s management to be changed.
“Let them change all the management and put them in location schools,” says ANC volunteer, Ntshinogang Mosala #janviljoen @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/5mS6Dk722R— Catherine White (@SC_White_) February 17, 2022
“They are responsible for looking after the kids. Let the MEC come and suspend all of those teachers,” says ANC supporter Ntshinogang Mosala. #janviljoen @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/ZMfP0jjzD8— Catherine White (@SC_White_) February 17, 2022
Some parents are keeping their kids out of school today ahead of meeting with MEC at 5pm at the #Janviljoen sports grounds. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/o551g2ZGAn— Catherine White (@SC_White_) February 17, 2022
Meanwhile some pupils who arrived late said they were still concerned about racism at the school and their safety on the way to school.
Speaking in Afrikaans, the pupils said they can’t walk through a veld, which is a shorter route to school, because someone was recently killed there.
“The racism isn’t only from the children but also from the teachers,” the pupils said. They added that white children were not punished in the same manner as black children.
Late students talk of racism at #janviljoen “The white kids get away with more.” @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/SQAXtjQSdm— Catherine White (@SC_White_) February 17, 2022
District officials have arrived at #janviljoen. Gauteng education confirmed they are doing a routine check. Private security present but no protest action. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/A9WBNz3DYY— Catherine White (@SC_White_) February 17, 2022
Parents are expected to meet Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi later in the day. Education department officials visited the school in the morning to ensure that schooling was taking place.
TimesLIVE
