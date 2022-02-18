PODCAST | Eusebius on TimesLIVE

Eusebius McKaiser, well-known broadcaster, author and contributor and political analyst for TimesLIVE, hosts a weekly podcast that journeys to the heart of major news items, dissecting politics, law and ethics.

McKaiser is known for sharp debate, and this podcast is no different. It informs, entertains, explains and frames evidence-informed debates about the major stories of the week.

From unpacking the crucial findings of the state capture report and critiquing the president’s ability to run a nation to taking a closer look at the ever-changing political landscape in SA, no topic is off limits and no guest is considered infallible.